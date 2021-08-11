UrduPoint.com

Over 430 Taliban Eliminated In Afghanistan In Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Afghan government forces on Wednesday said that 439 Taliban members (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) were killed and 77 others injured in multiple operations across the country over the last 24 hours.

"439 #Taliban terrorists were killed, and 77 others were wounded as a result of #ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Laghman, Logar, Paktia, Uruzgan, Zabul, Ghor, Farah, Balkh, Helmand Kapisa, and Baghlan provinces during the last 24 hours," the defense ministry said.

The decades-long war between Afghanistan's government forces and the Taliban is intensifying following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces.

Recently, the Taliban have continued to advance on urban centers in Afghanistan after capturing smaller administrative districts in the past weeks, claiming to have taken over a sixth provincial capital in four days.

