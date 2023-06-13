UrduPoint.com

Over 430 Wildfires Active In Canada, 208 Out Of Control - Emergency Preparedness Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Control - Emergency Preparedness Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) There are 431 active wildfires burning across Canada at present, and 208 of them are out of control, Minister for Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said on Monday.

"Across the country, there are currently 431 wildfires burning, 208 of which are determined to be out of control," Blair said at a press conference.

Blair added that although significant improvement has been observed in some parts of the country, Western Canada, Quebec, and areas of Northern Ontario are still facing air quality notices due to wildfire smoke.

The number of those evacuated across the country has sharply increased from 20,183 on June 7 to nearly 32,000 at present, the minister said. With 4.7 million hectares of forest burnt, the 2023 wildfire season has become the worst of the 21st century, Blair noted.

As wildfires continue to burn across Canada, almost 5,000 firefighters have been deployed, including incident management personnel, overhead specialists, and members of the Canadian armed forces, Blair continued.

The minister also noted the presence of 1,098 international firefighters and the expected arrival of personnel from Portugal and Spain later this week to help with the situation in Quebec.

Last week, the smoke from the wildfires in Canada descended upon parts of the eastern US in a thick haze and has since drifted over Norway. Several countries have sent firefighters to Canada to help quell the wildfires, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and France.

Related Topics

Century Australia Canada France Norway Ontario Spain Portugal South Africa June From Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine ..

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine offensive a 'success' to forc ..

22 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with ..

Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with five cases

22 minutes ago
 Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Co ..

Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Control - Emergency Preparedness ..

22 minutes ago
 Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage ..

Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage win

22 minutes ago
 Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stop ..

Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stops Flowing Via Ukraine - Econom ..

38 minutes ago
 Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with ..

Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with murder: prosecutor

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.