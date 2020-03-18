UrduPoint.com
Over $43Mln Donated To COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund - WHO Chief

More than $43 million have been donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund by over 173,000 individuals and organizations, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) More than $43 million have been donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund by over 173,000 individuals and organizations, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, praising the lavish contribution of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

The fund was established last week by the WHO, the United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation.

"The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund has now raised more than US$43 million from more than 173,000 individuals and organizations, a few days since we launched it.

I'd especially like to thank FIFA for its contribution of US$10 million. These and other efforts give me hope that together, we can and will prevail," Tedros said at a briefing, as quoted on the WHO website.

He went on to say that the coronavirus pandemic was not only a challenge, but also an "unprecedented opportunity to come together" against "an enemy against humanity."

