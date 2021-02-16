Over 4.3Mln Texas Residents Experiencing Power Outages After Strong Snow Storm Hits State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) More than 4.3 million residents of Texas have experienced power outages after a powerful winter storm hit the state, Poweroutage.us web portal revealed on Tuesday.

As many as 4,307,000 people experienced problems with electricity as of 9:00 a.m. ET, the portal said.

Another 400,000 people have been affected in the neighboring states of Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico and Arkansas, it added.

At least 25 people have died as a result of the severe weather conditions since Thursday, media reported. Most of the deaths were reported in Texas.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement there have been 1.3 million power outages in the city.

"The roads are very dangerous this morning. Please wait a few hours before moving around if you must be out[side]," Turner said via Twitter.