Over 4,400 Civilians Killed In DPR Since Escalation Begun - DPR Mission To JCCC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 03:20 AM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) More than 4,400 civilians, including 134 children, have been killed on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict began, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Monday.

"During the 417 days of escalation, 695 civilians, including 28 children, were killed within borders of the territory before the beginning of (Russia's) special military operation. In the territory liberated in the course of the special military operation, 3,788 civilians were killed, including 106 children.

In total, 4,483 civilians, including 134 children," the mission said on Telegram.

The mission added that some 4,320 civilians, including 276 children, were injured over the same period.

During this period, the mission has recorded more than 16,600 shelling attacks, of which 16,300 involved the use of heavy weapons. In total, the Ukrainian military has fired over 105,700 shells of various calibers, including more than 25,200 shells of 155 mm caliber ” a NATO-standard artillery caliber.

According to the mission, more than 10,300 residential buildings, over 2,500 objects of civilian infrastructure, and more than 1,300 vehicles have been damaged.

More Stories From World

