Over 4,400 People Arrested In Kazakhstan, Among Them Foreigners - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022 | 01:30 AM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - At least 4,404 people were arrested in Kazakhstan, among them are people with foreign passports, the state Khabar 24 broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the country's Interior Ministry.

The Kazakh security forces have been conducting counter-terrorist operations across the country after massive protests over fuel prices descended into violence this week.

