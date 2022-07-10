Over 44,000 Ukrainian Refugees Entered Romania in Past 48 Hours - Border Police

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) More than 22,500 Ukrainian citizens have crossed Romanian border checkpoints in the past 24 hours, with their total number exceeding 1.5 million people since February, the Romanian Border Police said on Sunday.

"In the past 24 hours, more than 156,186 foreigner citizens passed through the country's border crossings, of which 22,504 were nationals of Ukraine. Thus, from February 10, 1.

533 million Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania," the border police said in a statement.

On Saturday, another 22,298 Ukrainians crossed the Romanian border within a 24-hour interval, the border police said. Last week, an average of 11,000 crossings by Ukrainians to Romania were recorded daily.

Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that over the course of the crisis in Ukraine, 7.5 million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the European Union, and three million are still staying in the EU.