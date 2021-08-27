UrduPoint.com

Over 44Mln Russians Received 1st Dose Of COVID Vaccine, Over 37Mln Fully Vaccinated

Over 44Mln Russians Received 1st Dose of COVID Vaccine, Over 37Mln Fully Vaccinated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) More than 44 million people in Russia received the first shot of a coronavirus vaccine, more than 37 million Russians are fully vaccinated, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters.

"As of today, the number of citizens who received vaccination with the first component amounted to more than 44 million people, more than 37 million people are fully vaccinated," she said.

