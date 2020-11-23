Over 45 African Countries Join WHO-Led Vaccine Sharing Mechanism - WHO Adviser

Over 45 African countries have so far joined the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX initiative for the equitable global distribution of prospective COVID-19 vaccines, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Over 45 African countries have so far joined the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX initiative for the equitable global distribution of prospective COVID-19 vaccines, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, said on Monday.

"The majority of the countries on the African continent are signed up to the COVAX facility.

It is actually over 45 countries now on the African continent that have actually joined. The remainder are still considering," Aylward told a virtual press briefing.

COVAX is co-led by the WHO, Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Its main goal is to accelerate the development of coronavirus vaccines and guarantee equitable access for countries across the world. Over 180 countries are currently involved in COVAX facility.