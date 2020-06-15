Over 45 Drones Used by Militants in Syria Downed by Russian 'Tor' Air Defense Systems

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russian "Tor" air defense missile systems have downed more than 45 drones used by militants in Syria, the chief of the Russian air defense forces, Lt. Gen. Alexander Leonov, said.

"Since the start of combat duty, the calculations of the [Tor] combat vehicles targeted over 45 UAVs crafted [by militants]," Leonov said in an interview with the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine.

According to Leonov, the short-range Tor air defense systems of various modifications are used together with the S-400 and Pantsir-S systems in protecting various facilities in Syria.

According to the chief of the Russian air defense forces, the Russian armed forces will be supplied with the Tor-M2 air defense systems until 2027.

The Tor-M2 air defense missile system can shoot down planes, helicopters, radio-controlled missiles, air bombs, drones and other elements of modern precision weaponry.