Over 45 Israeli Police Officers Injured In Clashes With Ethiopian Protesters - Police

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:10 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) More than 45 Israeli police officers were injured in clashes with members of the Ethiopian community, who are blocking the country's main highways over the death of an Ethiopian boy, who was shot by a policeman, police said in a statement.

The mass protests resulted on Tuesday in heavy traffic jams across the country. The protesters also burnt tires and threw stones at police officers, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

"The protests transformed into violent and uncontrolled riots ... A total of 47 police officers have been injured, 60 protesters have been detained," the statement said on late Tuesday.

The riots hit the cities of Haifa, Hadera, Petah Tikva, Ashdod, Netivot, Kiryat Malakhi and Jerusalem.

The protests of the Ethiopian community erupted in Israel after the death of Solomon Tekah, 19, who was shot dead by a police officer in the Kiryat Haim neighborhood of Haifa on Sunday.

The officer says he was attacked by Tekah while trying to stop a scuffle between several young people. An eyewitness refutes the officer's remarks, saying that the latter was not in danger. The officer was arrested following the incident but soon released to house arrest, which sparked the protests.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the Ethiopian protesters to respect law and refrain from blocking highways. He also expressed condolences to the family of Tekah.

About 130,000 Ethiopians live in Israel, whose population amounts to some 8.7 million people. Members of Israel's Ethiopian community often complain of discrimination and excessive police violence.

