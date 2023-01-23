UrduPoint.com

Over 45% Of Americans Say Country In Recession - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 07:16 PM

More than two in five Americans believe that the United States has entered a recession, while a quarter expects one within the next year, a Morning Consult poll showed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) More than two in five Americans believe that the United States has entered a recession, while a quarter expects one within the next year, a Morning Consult poll showed on Monday.

"As economists chew on the latest data showing falling retail sales, slowing inflation and signs that the sizzling labor market is starting to cool, a new Morning Consult survey finds that 46% of U.S. adults believe the country is currently mired in a recession," the pollster said.

Another 25% expect one sometime in 2024, it added.

Democrats, on average, are more optimistic about the economic state of the country than Republicans and independent voters, according to the survey.

Only 39% of Democrats think that the country is already in a recession, while another 28% expect it within the next year. Another 42% believe the nation is not currently in a recession, and 14% say it would not be within the next year.

Among Republicans and independents, 57% and 46%, respectively, say the country is in a recession. Another 26% of Republicans and 22% of independents expect it within the next year.

The survey was conducted from January 13-15 among a representative sample of 2,206 US adults, with an unweighted margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

