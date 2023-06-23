Over 450 Hong Kong Schools to Offer AI, ChatGPT Courses Starting New School Year - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Over 450 Hong Kong secondary schools will add a module on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and the ChatGPT chatbot to the curriculum starting next school year, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported on Friday, citing the Hong Kong education Bureau.

The students will study the basic AI concepts, gain computer vision and programming skills and analyze the impact of new technologies on society, the report said. The program is intended for junior secondary school classes and implies from 10-14 load hours, it added.

The training process will include projects to teach students to identify an issue and resolve it with the help of the acquired knowledge, as well as working with ChatGPT, which school children will access via mirror websites, as there are restrictions on using the chatbot in Hong Kong, the newspaper reported.

The ChatGPT language model, which was launched in late November 2022, has received mixed reviews for its ability to mimic human conversation and generate unique text based on user input. Some have praised the model for its professional applications, such as code development, while others have criticized its potential for abuse, such as students using the model to write essays.