Over 450 Remain Hospitalized After Floods In Russia's Irkutsk Region - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 09:10 AM

Over 450 Remain Hospitalized After Floods in Russia's Irkutsk Region - Authorities

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) More than 450 people remain in hospitals after floods hit Russia's Irkutsk Region in late June, a spokesperson for the Emergencies Ministry's regional head office told Sputnik.

"Almost 3,300 people have asked for medical assistance during the state of emergency, 457 were hospitalized," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that 37 people that had been reported missing were found alive.

More than 37,000 people were affected by floods caused by heavy rains that hit the region last month, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency and start rescue operations.

