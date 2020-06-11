UrduPoint.com
Over 4,500 Children Got Infected With COVID-19 in Italy, 4 Have Died - Authorities

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, 4,564 children have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Italy, which amounts to some 1.9 percent of all cases, coordinator of the Technical and Scientific Committee of the Civil Protection Department Agostino Miozzo said.

Most of the infected children are aged between seven and 17 years, however, all the deceased were younger than seven years.

Miozzo stressed that almost all the children, who had caught COVID-19, received medical treatment at home, with only about 100 ones having been hospitalized.

According to the official, the number of infected children would be much higher, if the schools had not been closed.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 7.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 415,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Italy is one of the worst-hit EU nations with 235,763 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34,114 fatalities.

