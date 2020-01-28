UrduPoint.com
Over 4,500 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In China, Death Toll At 106 - Health Commission

Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:00 AM

Over 4,500 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in China, Death Toll at 106 - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China now stands at 4,515 and the death toll from the new virus strain has gone up to 106, China's National Health Commission said.

Earlier on Sunday, the health authorities said that as of January 26, there were 2,744 confirmed coronavirus cases in China, 80 people have died, while 51 have been released from hospitals.

"As of midnight on January 27 [16:00 GMT Monday], the national health commission received information about 4,515 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 30 provinces [districts, cities under the direct jurisdiction of the central government], of which 976 are in grave condition, 106 have died, 60 people were discharged from hospitals," the statement read.

