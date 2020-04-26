Over 45,000 COVID19 Cases Now Confirmed in Canada, Death Toll at Over 2,460 - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada has surpassed 45,300 with over 100 new deaths having been registered in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Department informs.

Canada's total COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,465 according to the government's Saturday data. Ontario and Quebec have been the most affected by the coronavirus, with over 800 and more than 1,440 deaths registered in the two provinces, respectively.

On Saturday, the Canadian province of New Brunswick said it was starting to lift some of the coronavirus restrictions.

In doing so, the province has become the country's first province to begin gradually reopening.

On Friday, Canada's coronavirus death toll rose to 2,197. The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 23,267. Ontario is second with almost 14,000 cases.

Half of the reported COVID-19-related deaths in Canada have been attributed to care homes, according to the country's health officials.