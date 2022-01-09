Over 45,000 People Protest Against New Coronavirus Restrictions in Germany - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) More than 45,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Germany to protest against COVID-19 restrictions, German media report.

In Hamburg alone, around 14,000 vaccination opponents marched through downtown on Saturday, protesting against the COVID-19 policy of the Federal and state authorities, the Tagesschau news service said. There were no major incidents.

Protests were also held in Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Berlin, as well as several other cities.

Demonstrations against COVID-19 measures were also held in Austria on Saturday, with around 40,000 people having taken part in a protest march in Vienna, according to police reports cited by Tagesschau. The demonstration was largely peaceful.

On Friday, the German authorities agreed to toughen requirements for entry to restaurants and bars and the government is also considering making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for all adults.