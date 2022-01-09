UrduPoint.com

Over 45,000 People Protest Against New Coronavirus Restrictions In Germany - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 07:40 AM

Over 45,000 People Protest Against New Coronavirus Restrictions in Germany - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) More than 45,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Germany to protest against COVID-19 restrictions, German media report.

In Hamburg alone, around 14,000 vaccination opponents marched through downtown on Saturday, protesting against the COVID-19 policy of the Federal and state authorities, the Tagesschau news service said. There were no major incidents.

Protests were also held in Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Berlin, as well as several other cities.

Demonstrations against COVID-19 measures were also held in Austria on Saturday, with around 40,000 people having taken part in a protest march in Vienna, according to police reports cited by Tagesschau. The demonstration was largely peaceful.

On Friday, the German authorities agreed to toughen requirements for entry to restaurants and bars and the government is also considering making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for all adults.

Related Topics

Protest Police German Germany Vienna Frankfurt Hamburg Berlin Austria March Media All Government

Recent Stories

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

7 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

7 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

7 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

7 hours ago
 Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate ove ..

Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate over demise of brother

7 hours ago
 AKF lambastes New Delhi for committing extra-judic ..

AKF lambastes New Delhi for committing extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.