Over 4.5Mln Women, Infants Die Annually During Pregnancy, In Childbirth - WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Over 4.5 million women and infants die every year during pregnancy, in childbirth or within weeks after birth, which could mostly be prevented or treated, UN said on Tuesday citing a report by World Health Organization (WHO).

"The report shows that over 4.5 million women and babies die every year during pregnancy, childbirth or the first weeks after births, equivalent to one death happening every seven seconds, mostly from preventable or treatable causes if proper care was available," the UN stated.

The UN said that there had not been any global breakthrough in decreasing mortality of pregnant women, mothers and infants within the last eight years since investments in their health care were cut.

According to WHO, since 2015, around 290,000 mothers die every year, as well as 1.9 million babies after 28 weeks of pregnancy and 2.3 million infants within the first month after birth.

"Pregnant women and newborns continue to die at unacceptably high rates worldwide, and the COVID-19 pandemic has created further setbacks to providing them with the healthcare they need," WHO's director of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing Dr.

Anshu Banerjee was quoted by the UN as saying.

African countries south of Sahara Desert, Central and South Asia are regions mostly affected by neonatal and maternal mortality, the report added.

"To increase survival rates, women and babies must have quality, affordable healthcare before, during and after childbirth ... as well as access to family planning services. More skilled and motivated health workers, especially midwives, are needed, alongside essential medicines and supplies, safe water, and reliable electricity," the UN stated.

The agency added that with regards to current trends, over 60 countries will fail to meet maternal and neonatal mortality rates set in the UN's Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

