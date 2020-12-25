UrduPoint.com
Over 460 Refugees Returned To Nagorno-Karabakh Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Over 460 Refugees Returned to Nagorno-Karabakh Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) More than 460 Armenians have returned to their homes in the post-war Nagorno-Karabakh region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Today, buses transported 466 people from Yerevan to Stepanakert. Russian peacekeepers and military police accompanied the buses," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent conducts round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and exercises control over the observance of the ceasefire at 23 observation posts, as well as ensuring the safe return of citizens to their places of residence, the ministry added.

Russian peacekeepers have been monitoring the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and assisting refugees since mid-November, when Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders signed a Moscow-brokered peace deal, putting an end to the six-week-long bloodshed over the disputed region.

The Russian military estimates that over 44,000 people who fled the war have already returned home.

