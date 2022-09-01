UrduPoint.com

Over 4,600 People Died In Spain From Heat This Summer - Institute Of Health

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 07:18 PM

More than 4,600 people died in Spain this summer because of the heat, the Carlos III Institute of Health said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) More than 4,600 people died in Spain this summer because of the heat, the Carlos III Institute of Health said.

According to the institute's daily mortality monitoring system, a total of 4,655 people died from the heatwave from June 1 to August 30.

The highest rates are in July and August: 2,223 and 1,602 deaths, respectively.

Spain was ravaged by extreme temperatures in July and early August when the air heated up to 38-40 degrees Celsius (100.4-104 degrees Fahrenheit).

