Over 4.6Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Over 4.6 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 227,000 suspected carriers across the country are under medical monitoring, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday.

As many as 173,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.