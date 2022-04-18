UrduPoint.com

Over 470 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed During Special Operation - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The Russian forces have eliminated more than 470 Ukrainian drones since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 136 aircraft, 471 unmanned aerial vehicles, 249 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,308 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 254 multiple launch rocket systems, 998 field artillery guns and mortars, and 2,171 special military vehicles," Konashenkov said on Sunday.

He added that Russian rocket forces and artillery have hit four Ukrainian command posts, four artillery batteries, two fuel depots and more than 100 other Ukrainian targets.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

