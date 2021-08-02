Over 472 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Administered in India, Recovery Rate Surpasses 97%

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) More than 472 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in India and the COVID-19 recovery rate in the country stands at 97.35 percent, according to Monday data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A total of 469,600,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country, which has registered over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

India started its mass vaccination campaign in January. The country remains the world's second in terms of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases, currently standing at over 31.6 million. India's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 424,300.

Last month, Indian Prime Minister Modi warned that the key to preventing another coronavirus spike was adherence to safety protocols rather than forecasts on a possible third wave.