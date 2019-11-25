UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 47,500 Gallons Of Smuggled Fuel Seized In Southern Iran - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:51 PM

Over 47,500 Gallons of Smuggled Fuel Seized in Southern Iran - Reports

Police in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan to the east, have seized over 180,000 liters (47,550 gallons) of smuggled fuel, media reported on Monday, citing a police official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Police in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan to the east, have seized over 180,000 liters (47,550 gallons) of smuggled fuel, media reported on Monday, citing a police official.

Sistan and Baluchestan police chief Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari stated that three fuel depots and seven tank trucks were seized, and that 65 smugglers had been arrested, Iran's Mehr news outlet said.

Despite the Iranian government's creation of markets in Iran's border regions to prevent the illegal trade of gasoline, smuggling in these areas has increased in recent months in the wake of further US sanctions on Iran's oil industry and rising fuel consumption.

According to Alireza Zeighami, Iran's deputy oil minister for refining and distribution, fuel is generally being smuggled from Iran through cities bordering Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey.

This most recent seizure was part of an increased campaign by Iranian police officials to prevent the illicit trade of gasoline. Between March and October, 7.7 million liters of smuggled fuel were seized in Iran's south-eastern Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Police Iran Turkey Oil Tank March October Border Market Media From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court dismisses 400 petitions against ..

17 seconds ago

International Islamic University Islamabad ASA sta ..

19 seconds ago

Pb govt presents four reports in Punjab Assembly

20 seconds ago

Nine-man Cagliari reclaim fourth after dramatic Le ..

22 seconds ago

Eight killed as passenger bus collide with truck i ..

24 seconds ago

Hundreds of Sudanese women march against violence

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.