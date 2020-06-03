UrduPoint.com
Over 48,000 People Join Online Rally Organized In Sweden Against Racial Injustice In US

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:50 AM

Over 48,000 People Join Online Rally Organized in Sweden Against Racial Injustice in US

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Over 48,000 people responded on Tuesday to a call by Swedish human rights groups to stage a digital protest against police brutality toward racial minorities in the United States.

The death of black American George Floyd, 46, at the hands of a white policeman in the US city of Minneapolis last week has stoked anger nationwide, with violent mass protests and rioting continuing across the United States for seven straight nights.

During the online event, called Sweden in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter, participants were asked to "check in" on the Facebook account of the US Embassy in Sweden and upload a protest photo.

"We have had enough and demand justice for George Floyd and all who like him has been killed by the police as well as by others simply because the color of their skin," the campaign's description read.

The organizers, including Sweden's Ghana-born activist and fashion blogger Aysha Jones, called on the authorities in Minneapolis and elsewhere to "see to it" that those committing racial crimes face justice.

