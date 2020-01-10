UrduPoint.com
Over 48,000 Servicemen To Ensure Security Of Peruvian General Election - Defense Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) More than 48,000 Peruvian servicemen will be deployed to ensure the protection of polling places during the upcoming general election scheduled for January 28, Defense Minister Walter Martos Ruiz said.

"More than 48,000 soldiers will be responsible for the protection of 4,385 out of 5,178 polling places," the defense minister said on late Thursday during the meeting with members of the Central Election Commission, as quoted by the Comercio news outlet.

He stressed that the main goal of the army would be to ensure transparency of the upcoming election.

In early October, Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra dissolved the Congress after lawmakers boycotted his call to change the procedure in which judges are appointed to the Constitutional Tribunal, the main institution that regulates disputes between the executive and legislative branches.

Vizcarra interpreted the move as a motion of no confidence and dissolved the legislature, which responded by declaring him temporarily unfit to govern and appointing Vice President Mercedes Araoz as acting head of state.

Araoz, however, announced her resignation after the Peruvian military and police pledged their loyalty to Vizcarra.

