Over 488,000 Dengue Cases Reported In Argentina In First 5 Months
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Argentina has detected over 488,000 cases of dengue during the first five months this year, 3.35 times that of last year, the health ministry said Sunday.
In the first 20 weeks of the year, 488,035 cases of dengue were registered, according to the ministry's National Epidemiological Bulletin.
The largest number of the cases were reported in the central region, followed by the northwestern and northeastern regions.
Dengue is detected in 19 of the 24 districts of the country and has caused a total of 343 deaths this season.
The most frequent symptoms of the disease were fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
More Stories From World
-
Death toll from Brazil floods hits 1695 minutes ago
-
More than 2,000 people buried under landslides in Papua New Guinea15 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia -- GFZ15 minutes ago
-
PSG and French football prepare for challenges of post-Mbappe era35 minutes ago
-
Osaka, Alcaraz in winning French Open starts as Murray bids adieu35 minutes ago
-
Murray's French Open career ended by Wawrinka in first round55 minutes ago
-
Papua New Guinea reports more than 2,000 people buried in landslide55 minutes ago
-
Cricket's T20 giants and minnows ready to battle in USA and Caribbean55 minutes ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Vietnamese President on his election, swearing-In1 hour ago
-
Papua New Guinea reports more than 2,000 people buried in landslide1 hour ago
-
Three dead after cyclone batters Bangladesh and India1 hour ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince congratulates Vietnamese President on election, Swearing-In1 hour ago