Over 4.8Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Over 4.8 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 231,000 people across the country are under medical monitoring as suspected carriers, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday.

"Over 4.8 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. As many as 231,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

A total of 169,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours in Russia, the watchdog specified.