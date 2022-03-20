Over 490,000 Ukrainian Refugees Enter Romania Since February 24 - Border Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) More than 490,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in the country, with over 10,000 refugees having arrived in the past 24 hours, the Romanian Border Police said on Sunday.

"At the national level, 491,165 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since February 24, 10,699 Ukrainian citizens have entered over the past 24 hours," the border police said in a statement published on the official website.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 3.3 million people have already left Ukraine for neighboring countries since the start of hostilities.