TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) More than 115,000 people were administered a COVID-19 vaccine in Israel over the past day, taking the total number of the vaccinated to over 495,000, the Israeli Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Israel's mass vaccination campaign began on December 20. The priority groups to get inoculated include medical workers, students of medical schools, geriatric medical workers and government officials.

"More than 115,000 citizens were vaccinated yesterday.

As of today, around 495,000 people were vaccinated. In the nine days since the vaccination campaign's start, more people were vaccinated than infected since the epidemic's start," the ministry said in a press release.

Despite the vaccination campaign being in full swing and a lockdown in effect, the daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Israel continues to grow. As of Tuesday, the Israeli toll has reached 408,990 cases, including over 5,400 cases confirmed over the past day.