Over 4.9Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Over 4.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 292,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected carriers, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

"Over 4.9 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation, and 292,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

As many as 184,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

