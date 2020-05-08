Over 4.9Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Over 4.9 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 292,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected carriers, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

As many as 184,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.