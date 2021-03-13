UrduPoint.com
Over 4Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines Used In Mexico - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) Mexico has used more than 4 million doses of different COVID-19 vaccines as part of the vaccination campaign, the national Ministry of Health said.

"More than 4 million doses of vaccines have been used in Mexico since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 24," Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on late Friday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 119.02 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.63 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Mexico has confirmed more than 2.15 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 193,000 fatalities.

More Stories From World

