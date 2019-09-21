UrduPoint.com
Over 4Mln Participate In September Climate Strikes Globally - Organizers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 03:26 PM

Over 4Mln Participate in September Climate Strikes Globally - Organizers

Over four million people in 161 countries took part in mass climate strikes across the world and demanded that their governments take urgent measures to save the environment, an international environmental organization engaged in coordinating these strikes said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Over four million people in 161 countries took part in mass climate strikes across the world and demanded that their governments take urgent measures to save the environment, an international environmental organization engaged in coordinating these strikes said.

"Over 4 million people took part in 5,800 actions in 161 countries along with 820 civil society organizations, 3,024 companies and 7,371 websites," 350.org said on Twitter.

According to the organization, 40,000 people took to the streets in France, 2,600 in Ukraine, 5,000 in South Africa, 10,000 in Turkey, 430,000 in Australia, 250,000 in New York and 1.

4 million in Germany.

The so-called Global Climate Strike was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in 2018, who protested in front of the country's parliament for three weeks against the lack of climate action.

The strike comes ahead of UN Climate Action Summit 2019, which will start in New York on September 23.

