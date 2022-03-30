Over 4Mln Ukrainians Leave Country Since February 24 - UNHCR

The number of Ukrainians who have fled the country since the beginning of hostilities has surpassed 4 million, according to data published on the website of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The number of Ukrainians who have fled the country since the beginning of hostilities has surpassed 4 million, according to data published on the website of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

The UNHCR infographics suggest that in total, 4,019,287 people have left Ukraine since February 24. Of these, more than 2.

3 million went to Poland, 608,000 to Romania, 387,000 to Moldova, and 365,000 to Hungary. More than 350,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to Russia, according to the data.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.