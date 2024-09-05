Over 5 Million Muslims Perform Prayers At Prophet's Mosque Last Week
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque said that the Prophet's Mosque received over five million Muslims amid integrated and high-quality services, allowing crowds to perform their prayers smoothly and efficiently.
The authority-issued statistics showed that 483,822 visited the Prophet's Mosque, and 250,725 visitors performed prayers in the Holy Rawdah according to organizational procedures that control the movement of the crowds and schedule times for optional prayers for men and women.
The statistics also showed that 74,486 people benefited from translation services. Field services included extensive sanitation efforts, with 24,992 liters of disinfectant utilized. Additionally, 1,640 tons of Zamzam water were provided, and 188 samples were collected for testing and analysis.
The authority also distributed 143,142 Iftar meals at designated areas for fasting individuals within the Prophet's Mosque.
