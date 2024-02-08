Over 5 Million Worshippers Perform Prayers At Prophet's Mosque In A Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2024 | 06:27 PM
The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque announced that the Prophet's Mosque has received a total of 5,602,497 worshipers and visitors last week, amid integrated and high-quality services, allowing crowds to perform their prayers smoothly and efficiently
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque announced that the Prophet's Mosque has received a total of 5,602,497 worshipers and visitors last week, amid integrated and high-quality services, allowing crowds to perform their prayers smoothly and efficiently.
The authority-issued statistics showed that 550,637 visited the Prophet Mohammed's tomb, and 245,864 visitors performed prayers at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa, as per organizational procedures that control the movement of the crowds and schedule times for optional prayers for men and women.
It also reported that 14,855 elderly people and people with disabilities benefited from the services granted to them last week. Visitors who benefited from the guidance services reached 102,316, translation services 120,454, while 16,049 sought information at the Prophet's Mosque's library.
5,421 people visited exhibitions and museums, 134,646 gifts were presented to visitors, and 28,311 benefited from transportation services.
More than 137,320 bottles of Zamzam water were provided, and 101,961 Iftar meals were distributed in corridors of the mosque designated for people who had been fasting.
Recent Stories
Polling pace suggests a good turnout is expected
Pakistan exhibitors show substantial presence at Texworld Evolution Paris
China's NEV exports up 27.1 pct in January 2024: association
CM, Corps Commander Rahat Naseem visit CMH to inquire after blast victims
Polling process concludes peacefully amid tight security arrangements
Polling concludes peacefully in Balochistan
Interior Minister Expresses satisfaction on law & order situation during Electio ..
ECP permits journalists inside polling stations
Counting of ballot papers begins
Economy, democracy vital for a country's development, stability: Meher
Jan rebuts BNP statement on fake form 45
Polling concludes peacefully across KP
More Stories From World
-
China allocates 40 mln yuan for Hubei, Hunan disaster recovery36 minutes ago
-
Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid36 minutes ago
-
OIC Secretary-General receives Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Saudi Arabia47 minutes ago
-
Iraq slams US after strike kills pro-Iran commander59 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Interior Displays Al-Dahna armored vehicle at WDS 202459 minutes ago
-
NASA launches new climate mission to study ocean, atmosphere59 minutes ago
-
Ghana suffers constant air pollution as extremely dusty weather condition sets in59 minutes ago
-
Shipping giant Maersk's profit sinks, warns of Red Sea risk1 hour ago
-
Shipping giant Maersk's profit sinks, warns of Red Sea risk1 hour ago
-
Russia blocks remaining anti-Putin campaigner Nadezhdin from election2 hours ago
-
Ethiopia names intelligence chief Temesgen as new deputy PM2 hours ago
-
Paris Olympics medals to contain 'piece of Eiffel Tower'2 hours ago