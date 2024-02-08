Open Menu

Over 5 Million Worshippers Perform Prayers At Prophet's Mosque In A Week

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque announced that the Prophet's Mosque has received a total of 5,602,497 worshipers and visitors last week, amid integrated and high-quality services, allowing crowds to perform their prayers smoothly and efficiently

The authority-issued statistics showed that 550,637 visited the Prophet Mohammed's tomb, and 245,864 visitors performed prayers at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa, as per organizational procedures that control the movement of the crowds and schedule times for optional prayers for men and women.

It also reported that 14,855 elderly people and people with disabilities benefited from the services granted to them last week. Visitors who benefited from the guidance services reached 102,316, translation services 120,454, while 16,049 sought information at the Prophet's Mosque's library.

5,421 people visited exhibitions and museums, 134,646 gifts were presented to visitors, and 28,311 benefited from transportation services.

More than 137,320 bottles of Zamzam water were provided, and 101,961 Iftar meals were distributed in corridors of the mosque designated for people who had been fasting.

