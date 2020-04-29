UrduPoint.com
Over 5 Mln Children At Risk As Yemen Suffers Heavy Rains - UNICEF

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:18 PM

Over 5 Mln Children at Risk as Yemen Suffers Heavy Rains - UNICEF

Millions of children in Yemen are at risk of cholera and acute watery diarrhea due to ongoing heavy rains amid the coronavirus pandemic,UNICEF warned in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Millions of children in Yemen are at risk of cholera and acute watery diarrhea due to ongoing heavy rains amid the coronavirus pandemic,UNICEF warned in a statement on Wednesday.

"Over 5 million children under the age of five in Yemen are facing a heightened threat of cholera and acute watery diarrhea as the country continues to experience increased heavy rains since mid-April," the release said. "More than 110,000 cases of suspected cholera have been recorded across 290 of Yemen's 331 districts since January 2020. Children under the age of five account for a quarter of these cases."

UNICEF noted that the threat coincides with a time when the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that although Yemen has registered only one case so far, the risk of outbreak remains high.

"Recent heavy rains and flash floods in Aden, Abyan, Lahj and Sanaa City have interrupted access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities and destroyed homes and displaced families providing, a perfect recipe for the spread of cholera," UNICEF said.

The children's fund also noted that Yemen suffers from poor sanitation services, particularly in urban areas, as well as use of contaminated water. Moreover years of conflict and poverty have left the country unable to provide basic services, it added.

