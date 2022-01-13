Over 50 Administrative, 1,300 Commercial Facilities Damaged in Kazakhstan Unrest- Ministry

More than 50 administrative and 1,300 business facilities in Kazakhstan were severely damaged during the recent public unrest, as the authorities continue to evaluate repair and reconstruction costs, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) More than 50 administrative and 1,300 business facilities in Kazakhstan were severely damaged during the recent public unrest, as the authorities continue to evaluate repair and reconstruction costs, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development said on Thursday.

"The unrest in the regions of Kazakhstan inflicted significant damage to administrative buildings and commercial real estate. According to the recent data from akimats (local regional authorities), 53 government facilities were damaged in eight regions, including 21 facilities in the city of Almaty, six in Shymkent, two in the East Kazakhstan Region, six in Almaty Region, seven in Zhambyl Region, nine in Kyzylorda Region, one in Atyrau Region and one in Aktobe Region, requiring repair and restoration work," the statement said.

According to preliminary reports of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken, over 1,300 premises of small and medium-sized enterprises were damaged across the country.

"At present, all regions have created commissions for examination and assessment of the damage. Preliminary inspection found that 221 commercial facilities have suffered significant damage and require repair and reconstruction: 215 objects in the city of Almaty, six in the East Kazakhstan Region," the ministry specified.

All damaged facilities are being inspected with the repair costs estimated. The ministry said that the akimats will provide reimbursement for the damage. However, it noted that access to certain sites for inspection has been limited due to the ongoing investigation.

The public unrest in Kazakhstan erupted in the early January, with residents of western cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau protesting against a twofold increase in liquefied gas prices. The protests spilled over to other cities, and turned into violent unrest with looting, attacks on state facilities and clashes with the police.

On January 5, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government and called for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) assistance "in overcoming the terrorist threat." The CSTO sent collective peacekeeping forces to stabilize the situation and curb the violence in Kazakhstan. On Wednesday, Tokayev announced the beginning of an organized withdrawal of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent, with the National Security Committee repealing the "red level" of the terrorist threat in all 14 regions.