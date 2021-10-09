Over 50 Afghan Staff of Japanese Organizations Evacuated to Island Nation in Oct - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Japan has evacuated 53 Afghan nationals who worked for Japanese organizations from the conflict-torn country since early October, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Japanese foreign ministry.

The evacuees' group includes 27 Japanese embassy staff members and their families, as well as 26 employees of the Japan International Cooperation Agency and their families, the news agency said, adding that they were airlifted with the help of Qatar.

The collaborators arrived at Narita airport near Tokyo on Friday night and are currently quarantining after coronavirus testing.

In total, Tokyo plans to evacuate some 500 Afghan nationals, including former embassy staff or government affiliates and their families. So far, some 100 people have arrived in Japan.

After the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August, Japan, along with other countries, launched an evacuation operation, as well as relocated its embassy to Istanbul and then Doha.