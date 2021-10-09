UrduPoint.com

Over 50 Afghan Staff Of Japanese Organizations Evacuated To Island Nation In Oct - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 11:10 AM

Over 50 Afghan Staff of Japanese Organizations Evacuated to Island Nation in Oct - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Japan has evacuated 53 Afghan nationals who worked for Japanese organizations from the conflict-torn country since early October, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Japanese foreign ministry.

The evacuees' group includes 27 Japanese embassy staff members and their families, as well as 26 employees of the Japan International Cooperation Agency and their families, the news agency said, adding that they were airlifted with the help of Qatar.

The collaborators arrived at Narita airport near Tokyo on Friday night and are currently quarantining after coronavirus testing.

In total, Tokyo plans to evacuate some 500 Afghan nationals, including former embassy staff or government affiliates and their families. So far, some 100 people have arrived in Japan.

After the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August, Japan, along with other countries, launched an evacuation operation, as well as relocated its embassy to Istanbul and then Doha.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Qatar Tokyo Doha Istanbul Japan October From Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, ..

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, US-Taliban Deal Weakened Gove ..

11 hours ago
 Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hos ..

Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hospital

11 hours ago
 IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

11 hours ago
 Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children agains ..

Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children against COVID-19

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.