MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) More than 50 Black former McDonald's franchisees have filed a class-action lawsuit accusing the fast-food giant of denying them the same opportunities as other franchise owners, the USA Today newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed in the state of Illinois and consists of 52 former franchisees, who previously operated more than 200 stores between 1988 and 2018, seeking up to $5 million in damages for each of their enterprises, the newspaper said.

The plaintiffs allege that McDonald's pressured them to operate restaurants in inner-city areas, which resulted in low sales accompanied by high insurance and security costs, according to the newspaper.

In a statement given to the newspaper, McDonald's categorically denied the accusations.

"These allegations fly in the face of everything we stand for as an organization and as a partner to communities and small business owners around the world," the fast-food giant said in a statement to the newspaper.

In July, three Black McDonald's employees in Florida filed a lawsuit against the company for damages over racially offensive remarks allegedly made by their manager.

The fast-food firm, which has more than 36,000 restaurants worldwide, has produced adverts and statements in support of the Black Lives Matter movement amid a summer of widespread public unrest in the United States following the police killing of George Floyd, an African-American male, in May.