UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50 Charged After Joining Anti-Lockdown Rally In Sydney - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 07:50 PM

Over 50 Charged After Joining Anti-Lockdown Rally in Sydney - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Thousands of people in the Australian city of Sydney joined a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, which resulted in clashes with police and charges for 57 people, ABC broadcaster said Saturday.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services of the New South Wales, David Elliott, was quoted by the broadcaster as saying that "what we saw today was 3,500 very selfish boofheads ” people that thought the law didn't apply to them."

According to the reports, police established a special force to identify the rest of protesters who breached the sanitary orders.

The lockdown imposed amid the spread of the Delta variant has been effective in Sydney for 4 weeks.

Fewer people protested on Saturday in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Related Topics

Protest Police Brisbane Melbourne Sydney David Wales

Recent Stories

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the p ..

3 hours ago

RTA uses AI, high-tech to improve bus services

3 hours ago

DEWA commissions 3 new substations in Dubai in 202 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.