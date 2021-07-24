Over 50 Charged After Joining Anti-Lockdown Rally in Sydney - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Thousands of people in the Australian city of Sydney joined a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, which resulted in clashes with police and charges for 57 people, ABC broadcaster said Saturday.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services of the New South Wales, David Elliott, was quoted by the broadcaster as saying that "what we saw today was 3,500 very selfish boofheads ” people that thought the law didn't apply to them."

According to the reports, police established a special force to identify the rest of protesters who breached the sanitary orders.

The lockdown imposed amid the spread of the Delta variant has been effective in Sydney for 4 weeks.

Fewer people protested on Saturday in Melbourne and Brisbane.