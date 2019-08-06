(@imziishan)

Australian police said on Tuesday that they had arrested and charged 56 protesters against climate change during an ongoing demonstration in the city of Brisbane

According to reports, the arrests were made amid growing accusations that police officers in the country are using aggressive methods to tackle civil disobedience.

"Police have charged 56 people following traffic disruptions in Brisbane City this morning during planned protest action. The protest commenced in William Street shortly after 7am and moved to the intersection of Margaret Street where a number of people allegedly blocked traffic. Just before 8.30am police arrested 15 men and 12 women aged between 19 and 65 for offenses including contravene direction, obstruct traffic, obstruct police and breach of peace," the police said.

Later in the day, another 29 people aged between 19 and 73 were arrested in the city.

The protest was organized by the environmental group Extinction Rebellion.

"@QldPolice [Queensland Police] starting to get heavy handed, as demanded by the @couriermail and @LNPQLD [Liberal National Party]. Shame to see young people getting injured when all #ExtinctionRebellion folk so peaceful and friendly," Ben Pennings, one of the arrested protesters, said on Twitter.

At the same time, the Queensland police acknowledged the civil right to lawful and peaceful protest and expressed their commitment to work with groups that are cooperative.