UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50 Climate Change Protesters Arrested In Australia's Brisbane - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

Over 50 Climate Change Protesters Arrested in Australia's Brisbane - Police

Australian police said on Tuesday that they had arrested and charged 56 protesters against climate change during an ongoing demonstration in the city of Brisbane

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Australian police said on Tuesday that they had arrested and charged 56 protesters against climate change during an ongoing demonstration in the city of Brisbane.

According to reports, the arrests were made amid growing accusations that police officers in the country are using aggressive methods to tackle civil disobedience.

"Police have charged 56 people following traffic disruptions in Brisbane City this morning during planned protest action. The protest commenced in William Street shortly after 7am and moved to the intersection of Margaret Street where a number of people allegedly blocked traffic. Just before 8.30am police arrested 15 men and 12 women aged between 19 and 65 for offenses including contravene direction, obstruct traffic, obstruct police and breach of peace," the police said.

Later in the day, another 29 people aged between 19 and 73 were arrested in the city.

The protest was organized by the environmental group Extinction Rebellion.

"@QldPolice [Queensland Police] starting to get heavy handed, as demanded by the @couriermail and @LNPQLD [Liberal National Party]. Shame to see young people getting injured when all #ExtinctionRebellion folk so peaceful and friendly," Ben Pennings, one of the arrested protesters, said on Twitter.

At the same time, the Queensland police acknowledged the civil right to lawful and peaceful protest and expressed their commitment to work with groups that are cooperative.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Twitter Traffic Young Brisbane Same Women All

Recent Stories

Forests Set on Fire in Russia's Irkutsk Region to ..

1 minute ago

DC reviews Independence Day celebrations arrangeme ..

1 minute ago

China opposes 'currency manipulator' label

18 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan to remain close from Augus ..

18 minutes ago

Eight absconders among 29 suspects arrested in Kar ..

1 minute ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.