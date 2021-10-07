Over 50 Emus Escape From Farm in Southwestern Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) As many as 54 emus have escaped from a farm on the Japanese island of Kyushu, media reported on Thursday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday in the city of Kikuchi of the Kumamoto Prefecture.

Out of 54 emus, 36 have been already found while 18 more are still missing.

Employees of the farm have discovered that a part of the fence is broken and the birds escaped via this hole.