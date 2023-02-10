Over 50 Foreign Airlines Flying to Russia - Transport Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) More than 50 airline companies from 27 countries are currently operating flights to Russia amid Western sanctions, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said Thursday.

"Today, 53 airline companies fly to Russia.

There are 14 airlines flying from Russia to 22 countries and (airlines from) 27 countries performing flights to us," Savelyev said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The minister noted that Russia currently has 1,293 aircraft, of which 1,163 are passenger jets. He added that Russia has enough planes to operate for quite a long time.

In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which also includes airspace closures and other measures related to air cooperation.