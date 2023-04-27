Over 50 Foreign Leaders to Attend EU Political Community Summit in Moldova - Sandu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The leaders of more than 50 countries are expected to attend a summit of the European Political Community scheduled for June 1 in Moldova, the country's President Maia Sandu said on Thursday.

"The summit will be attended by 56 foreign leaders. This event will be a landmark for Moldova, it will become an investment in the country's future. This historic meeting will be discussed in Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Rome and other European cities. Moldova will become the center of Europe on June 1, and the entire world will learn that we share European values," Sandu told a briefing.

The summit will be held in the southeastern village of Bulboaca near the Dacia military base and a military training ground.

Earlier in April, Secretary of State of Moldova's Foreign Ministry 2 said that Moldova had fulfilled about 80% of the requirements put forth by the European Commission for Chisinau to start negotiations on the country's accession to the European Union.

In March 2022, Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed the application for the republic to join the European Union, saying that the process of Moldova's integration with the EU should be accelerated. In June last year, the leaders of the EU member states approved granting Moldova the status of a candidate country alongside Ukraine.