UrduPoint.com

Over 50 Foreign Leaders To Attend EU Political Community Summit In Moldova - Sandu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Over 50 Foreign Leaders to Attend EU Political Community Summit in Moldova - Sandu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The leaders of more than 50 countries are expected to attend a summit of the European Political Community scheduled for June 1 in Moldova, the country's President Maia Sandu said on Thursday.

"The summit will be attended by 56 foreign leaders. This event will be a landmark for Moldova, it will become an investment in the country's future. This historic meeting will be discussed in Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Rome and other European cities. Moldova will become the center of Europe on June 1, and the entire world will learn that we share European values," Sandu told a briefing.

The summit will be held in the southeastern village of Bulboaca near the Dacia military base and a military training ground.

Earlier in April, Secretary of State of Moldova's Foreign Ministry 2 said that Moldova had fulfilled about 80% of the requirements put forth by the European Commission for Chisinau to start negotiations on the country's accession to the European Union.

In March 2022, Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed the application for the republic to join the European Union, saying that the process of Moldova's integration with the EU should be accelerated. In June last year, the leaders of the EU member states approved granting Moldova the status of a candidate country alongside Ukraine.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Europe European Union Vienna Paris Rome Chisinau Warsaw Moldova March April June Event Share

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a re ..

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a record AED 6 billion

26 seconds ago
 realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a ..

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a Brand-new Master Design

11 minutes ago
 OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design ..

OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design Awards

58 minutes ago
 80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated be ..

80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated before notary public: ADJD

1 hour ago
 ALC announces participation in Tunis International ..

ALC announces participation in Tunis International Book Fair 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic P ..

UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.