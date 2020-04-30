UrduPoint.com
Over 50 ICRC Employees Worldwide Contract COVID-19, No Deaths Recorded - Mission In Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:09 PM

A total of 53 employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) across the world have tested positive for the coronavirus and no coronavirus-fatalities have been recorded among them, a spokeswoman of the ICRC's Regional Delegation in Moscow Galina Balzamova said on Thursday

"Regarding statistics on our organization, we have more than 16,000 employees worldwide.

Only 53 cases [of the coronavirus] have been detected, we have no losses. People were immediately isolated, the further spread [of the virus] was stopped. There has been no increase [in cases] for several days," Balzamova said at an online conference dedicated to the activities of the ICRC amid the pandemic.

The spokeswoman added that the ICRC very quickly took necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus among the organization's volunteers and people whom the ICRC was helping.

