Over 50 Injured in Metro Train Collision in Mexico City - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) The number of people injured as a result of a metro train collision in the capital of Mexico has gone up to 57, Mexico City's secretary of public security, Omar Garcia Harfuch, said.

On Saturday morning, two trains collided on Mexico City's third metro line. Initial media reports said that one person died and 14 were injured as a result of the accident.

"At the instruction of the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, we have updated the list of hospital transfers with the Names of the victims and where they were transferred," Harfuch said on Twitter on Saturday, publishing the updated list of 57 injured people, between the ages of 16 and 93.

Earlier on Saturday, Harfuch said that the number of injured stood at 23.

Four people were reportedly trapped in the carriages following the accident, but were all rescued later. Prosecutors are conducting an investigation.

There have been four major accidents in the Mexico City subway in the past three years. One of the incidents was a collision of trains at Tacubaya station on March 10, 2020, as a result of which one person died and 41 were injured.