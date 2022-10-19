Over 50 International Companies Relocated From Russia to Kazakhstan - President Tokayev

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that over 50 international companies had relocated from Russia to Kazakhstan and that the issue of setting up production sites requires to be worked out by authorities.

"So far, more than 50 international companies have relocated from Russia to Kazakhstan. It is unproductive to concentrate them all in large cities. The Akim (regional administration) should work out the location of such production facilities near the city of Almaty along the Big Almaty Ring Road, which will provide a significant benefit to the region's economy.

I order that a discussion of this issue should be held between the government and companies," Tokayev said at a public meeting in the Almaty Region.

The president also said that the Kazakh government should create necessary conditions for the investors to establish new manufacturing facilities, including those that are moving their production from other countries.

In February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in defending against Ukrainian troops. Since then, many foreign companies have halted or suspended their operation in Russia.