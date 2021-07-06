UrduPoint.com
Over 50 Journalists Injured At Anti-LGBT Rally In Tbilisi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) More than 50 journalists were injured in Tbilisi at a rally of opponents of the LGBT+ march, the Georgian Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"As a result of investigative measures police exposed facts of violence committed against 55 people, including 53 representatives of various media sources," the statement read.

The police detained eight people for administrative violations, the ministry added.

On July 1, LGBT-community members started "Pride Week" in Tbilisi, during which they have held several events and planned the final "Pride March" on Monday at 14:00 GMT. Earlier today, a counter-protest blocked central Rustaveli Avenue, with demonstrators throwing bottles and sticks at opposition tv channels' journalists and cameramen. The march was canceled.

